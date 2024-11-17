The All Progressives Congress has secured the highest votes in the Ondo State Governorship election and won in all the state’s 18 local government areas.

The electoral commission, INEC, had earlier declared the APC winner in 15 local governments but postponed the announcement of results in the remaining three local government areas.

INEC has now announced the results of the remaining three local government areas with the APC winning in all of them.

Although the winner has not been officially declared at the time of this report, a PREMIUM TIMES tally shows that the APC candidate and incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa secured about 366,781 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Agboola Ajayi, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 117,895.

The election took place across 3,933 polling units in the 18 local government areas of the state. According to data from INEC, the state has 1.7 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected, representing 85.6 per cent of the 2.05 million registered voters in the state.

