The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation and announcement of results from the 18 local government areas in Ondo State to determine the winner of the governorship race.

The collation is ongoing at the state collation centre, located in the INEC headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Seventeen political parties and their candidates participated in Saturday’s election.

Results announced from some polling units so far suggest the race is shaping up to be a contest between the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to data from INEC, the state has 1.7 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected, representing 85.6 per cent of the 2.05 million registered voters in the state.

Voting took place in 3,933 polling units across the state’s 203 electoral wards.

In line with the Electoral Act, collation officers for each of the 18 local governments will announce their respective results at the state collation centre. The returning officer is responsible for taking the tally and has the power to announce the final tally and an eventual winner.

Agents of the political parties are permitted to raise any concerns they may have about the local government results.

To emerge as the winner, a candidate must secure the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of the votes in no fewer than two-thirds (12) of the state’s 18 local government areas (LGAs).

While the election has largely been peaceful across the state, with INEC receiving commendation for the early commencement of voting, there have been concerns around vote buying.

Similarly, Mr Ajayi, the PDP candidate, has raised questions about the process, accusing the electoral commission of bias.

“It took more than 10 minutes for the BVAS to capture me,” Mr Ajayi said after casting his vote, adding: “People are complaining about vote buying and BVAS problems. It is a very shameful exercise.”

PREMIUM TIMES journalists are on the ground at the collation centre to provide live updates as the results are being announced.

