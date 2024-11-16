As elections are concluded at the polling units level in Ondo State, security has been beefed up at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Akure the state capital.

Ahead of the arrival of the election results, the police have deployed surveillance aircraft around the collation centre, Channels television reported.

Besides the aircraft hovering overhead around the collation centre, the television channel also captured police officers on horses on the premises, getting ready for any security breach.

Meanwhile, the police have restricted the movement of people in and out of the premises as results from the 18 Local Government Areas are expected to arrive at the collation centre, where the winner would be declared.

Seventeen candidates were cleared by the electoral body for the election, although the contest is a two-horse race between the incumbent, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress, and his main challenger, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

