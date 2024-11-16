The Centre for Democracy Development said Saturday that security officials turned a blind eye to open campaigning and the brazen vote buying at polling units during the Ondo State governorship election.

In a statement released on Saturday, the non-profit reported through its Election Analysis Centre that party agents at several polling units were openly campaigning for votes while the election was underway.

The organisation said party agents were seen in clothes with party logos, carrying campaign posters, and openly soliciting for votes from electorates at different polling units.

The organisation said, “8.8% of our observers saw canvassing for votes near the polling unit, including the presence of campaign posters, people soliciting for votes, wearing of materials with party logos and materials as well as some agents actively buying votes.”

However, security operatives made minimal efforts to prevent these activities at the polling units.

CDD said it also observed “a lot of instances of vote buying. In Okitipupa LGA, Ward 09, Unit 003 (Irowa, Ilutitun 3), voters were solicited for their votes, with APC allegedly offering ₦10,000 per voter and PDP ₦3,000. In Odigbo LGA, Ward 01, Unit 001 (Oja Baale, Agbabu), reports of vote-buying were noted, with APC allegedly offering ₦10,000 and PDP ₦5,000 per voter.”

The group said some party agents transferred money to voters to circumvent having to hold cash.

It said, “Vote buying and other forms of inducement were prevalent from the start of the poll. CDD observers watching the process in Ward 5, PU 001, located at St. Johns Primary School, Iba Akoko South East, spotted APC leaders writing down the names of those who voted for their candidate.

“Subsequently, a card was given to them, and they were instructed to converge at an agreed location where cash would be disbursed to them.”

