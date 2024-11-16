The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Festus Akingbaso, has complained of the inaction of security operatives as thugs allegedly intimidated and scared away voters during Saturday’s election.

Mr Akingbaso, a member of the House of Representatives representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, alleged that some thugs invaded villages and farm settlements in Idanre Local Government Area intimidating the residents and preventing them from going to their polling units to cast their votes.

He told journalists at his polling unit at Oke Imika Unit 008 Alade/Attosin that he had it on good authority that thugs allegedly hired by All Progressives Congress (APC) were perpetrating the attacks.

According to him, the thugs were hired to scare the residents so that they would not go out to vote.

He said the thugs had arrived in the villages and farmsteads since Friday night shooting sporadically to intimidate the residents.

Mr Akingbaso said he was disappointed at the security agencies for being unable to go to the locations and arrest the perpetrators.

He said the villages invaded include Ofosu, Omifunfun and Ala among others.

But the police spokesperson in Ondo State denied any attacks or intimidation contrary to the allegations made by the PDP.

She said the police had enough men on ground in Idanre capable of handling any situation that could threaten the election.

“We should not be creating tensions, there are no tensions anywhere,” she said.

“We have enough police in that area that can handle any issues arising, so there is no tension in Idanre.”

Idanre has been a flashpoint in the Ondo State election.

On Wednesday, violent clashes occurred between the supporters of the two leading political parties, the APC and the PDP.

Although the police said it was investigating the matter, no arrest has been announced by the police.

