The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for exhibiting “high level of professionalism” in the conduct of the Saturday’s governorship poll in Ondo State.

Mr Tunji-Ojo, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), described the poll as “peaceful.”

“At exactly 11:34 a.m, I cast my vote at unit 17, Ward 3 Okeagbe, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, in the Ondo 2024 Governorship Election,” he wrote on his X handle on Saturday.

“It’s been a peaceful election with (INEC) officials displaying high level professionalism coupled with an encouraging turn out of voters,” the minister stated.

In another post on the microblogging platform, Mr Tunji-Ojo uploaded a video clip which showed him casting his vote after being accredited.

“Peaceful atmosphere, encouraging voters’ turnout at unit 17; Ward 3 Okeagbe, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State,” he wrote.

The minister is backing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State who is the APC candidate in the election.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, a major contender for the position, ascended to the governorship seat in December 2023 following the death of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

There are 17 candidates taking part in the poll.

However, the exercise is considered a two-horse race between Mr Aiyedatiwa and his PDP rival, Agboola Ajayi.

