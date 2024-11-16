Accreditation and voting at Idumado Unit 4 Ward 2, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State ended at 2:35 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the voters in the queue were attended to and that the election was peaceful, free, and fair.

NAN also reports that vote sorting and counting commenced almost immediately while agents of the political parties watched the process.

Speaking with NAN, Samson Ajayi, the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party at the polling unit, said that the election was peaceful but that the BVAS machine was initially slow.

He explained that the BVAS machine later performed optimally, which improved the pace of voting.

Also, Ebun Akinleye, the All Progressives Congress agent, said the voting was peaceful and expressed optimism that her party would sweep the votes in the unit and across the state.

Similarly, Sijuade Bicket, the Accord Party agent, said the election was peaceful but slow due to challenges with BVAS.

“It was around noon that the machine started performing optimally, and the voting pace increased,” he said.

