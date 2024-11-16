Jimoh Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Ondo South, has described the conduct of the Ondo State governorship election as free, fair and credible.

Mr Ibrahim addressed reporters on Saturday at Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo, shortly after casting his ballot.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Ibrahim cast his vote at Idogun unit 2, Igbotako Ward 2 in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Ibrahim re-emphasised his loyalty to the APC under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairperson, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“I can confidently tell you that I am satisfied with the conduct of this election because it is free, fair, credible and without violence.

“I voted for my party as a loyal member under President Bola Tinubu and our respected National party Chairman, Ganduje and I can say that definitely, APC will win this election,” the senator said.

