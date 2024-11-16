Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said he will only concede defeat in the ongoing governorship election in the state if the poll was devoid of electoral malpractices.
Mr Aiyedatiwa, the APC candidate in the election, disclosed this while speaking with reporters on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005 Ward 04 in Obenla Community.
A video clip which showed the governor making the remarks was posted on Channel TV’s Facebook page.
The governor, who is a major contender for the position, urged his opponents to also accept the outcome of the poll as the “decision of the people.”
“If the outcome of the poll does not favour my party (APC), as long as we did not receive any report that it (poll) was fraudulent in any way. Why not? We will accept defeat,” he said.
Praise for INEC, security operatives
Mr Aiyedatiwa said, based on information at his disposal, the poll had been peaceful across the state.
The governor lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the poll.
He said the commission had been transparent in their conduct.
“For INEC, they have been transparent with the whole process. I went through the process myself. They are adhering to the (election) process.
“And for the security operatives, they are also on ground. And so far, we have not recorded any issue or crisis anywhere,” he said.
“Although I can only be at one location at a time, from information I gathered from other locations, I have not heard of any incident of violence anywhere,” Mr Aiyedatiwa added.
