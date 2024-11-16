The PDP candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias in the poll.

Mr Ajayi, a former deputy governor in the state, spoke on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at the Polling Unit 004, RCM at Idimado Quarters Kiribo in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP candidate claimed he has received reports of delays in the commencement of voting in some parts of the state.

He said it took about 10 minutes before he could cast his vote, a situation he described as an attempt to frustrate the electorate in the state.

“The system has been compromised.. It is sad INEC can’t conduct elections well in one state. Just one state ” Mr Ajayi said in a video clip circulating on social media.

He also alleged there had been cases of vote buying across the state.

“The BVAS are not working. It’s sad. I think Nigerians should call on the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on this.”

