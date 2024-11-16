Bamidele Akingboye, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, has said he expects a credible process in the ongoing governorship poll in Ondo State.

Mr Akingboye made the remark on Saturday after casting his vote at 9 a.m. at Unit 10, Ward 2, Okitipupa LGA.

He tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure a credible election.

Mr Akingboye said if the process is credible, he would accept the outcome of the election even if he did not win.

“I am optimistic to win so as to deliver my people from hunger and poverty. This is one of the reasons why I worked very hard to get the ticket of SDP,” he said.

The candidate commended INEC for punctuality at the voting unit, dedication to duty and deployment of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He lauded the security agents for beefing up security around all polling units for the safety of INEC staffers and voters. In

Mr Akingboye also commended the turnout of voters, assuring that more people would still come out to exercise their franchise.

(NAN)

