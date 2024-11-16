Bamidele Akingboye, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, has said he expects a credible process in the ongoing governorship poll in Ondo State.
Mr Akingboye made the remark on Saturday after casting his vote at 9 a.m. at Unit 10, Ward 2, Okitipupa LGA.
He tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure a credible election.
Mr Akingboye said if the process is credible, he would accept the outcome of the election even if he did not win.
|
“I am optimistic to win so as to deliver my people from hunger and poverty. This is one of the reasons why I worked very hard to get the ticket of SDP,” he said.
READ ALSO: #OndoDecides2024: SSS arrests suspected vote buyer with ‘bags of money’
The candidate commended INEC for punctuality at the voting unit, dedication to duty and deployment of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).
He lauded the security agents for beefing up security around all polling units for the safety of INEC staffers and voters. In
Mr Akingboye also commended the turnout of voters, assuring that more people would still come out to exercise their franchise.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999