Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said that he is at advantage to win the ongoing governorship election in the South-western state.
Mr Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the ruling APC in the election, spoke on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005 Ward 04 in Obenla Community, Channels TV reported.
The governor said that he would win the ongoing governorship election because of his sterling performance in the last 10 months.
He also claimed that, out of the 18 candidates taking part in the poll, he was the only candidate that campaigned across the state.
|
“I am here at Obela community at Unit 005. It has been calm and peaceful. The turnout is encouraging. I expect the same situation at other locations. I believe it should be peaceful in other locations.
“I am at an advantage to win because of the work I have done in the last 10 months. I was the only candidate that covered the entire state. I felt the people, I listened to them and the people were excited at my appearance. I believe they will translate the love to vote today,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.
The governor added: “The people will comfort themselves. We are peaceful in Ondo. We have been having our election in a peaceful environment. The citizens are law-abiding. I believe the election will be peaceful and credible.
READ ALSO: #OndoDecides2024: SSS arrests suspected vote buyer with ‘bags of money’
“I urge the people to go out and vote. They should go out and vote. I believe with what we have done in the last 10 months, the voters know who they want.”
Mr Aiyedatiwa ascended to the governorship seat in December 2023 following the death of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999