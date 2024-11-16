Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said that he is at advantage to win the ongoing governorship election in the South-western state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the ruling APC in the election, spoke on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005 Ward 04 in Obenla Community, Channels TV reported.

The governor said that he would win the ongoing governorship election because of his sterling performance in the last 10 months.

He also claimed that, out of the 18 candidates taking part in the poll, he was the only candidate that campaigned across the state.

“I am here at Obela community at Unit 005. It has been calm and peaceful. The turnout is encouraging. I expect the same situation at other locations. I believe it should be peaceful in other locations.

“I am at an advantage to win because of the work I have done in the last 10 months. I was the only candidate that covered the entire state. I felt the people, I listened to them and the people were excited at my appearance. I believe they will translate the love to vote today,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor added: “The people will comfort themselves. We are peaceful in Ondo. We have been having our election in a peaceful environment. The citizens are law-abiding. I believe the election will be peaceful and credible.

“I urge the people to go out and vote. They should go out and vote. I believe with what we have done in the last 10 months, the voters know who they want.”

Mr Aiyedatiwa ascended to the governorship seat in December 2023 following the death of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

