Operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) have arrested a suspected vote buyer in the ongoing Ondo governorship election.
The suspect was arrested with two bags of money which are believed to be for the inducement of voters in the election.
The unidentified suspect was arrested at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007 outside Saint Stephen’s Primary School, Akure, the Ondo State capital at about 9 a.m. during the Saturday’s poll.
A video clip posted on the Channels Television’s X handle on Saturday showed the SSS operatives arresting the suspected vote-buyer.
In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the suspect was seen being forced by the SSS operatives to open the boot of his Toyota Camry vehicle.
After minutes of refusal, one of the SSS operatives forcefully collected the vehicle key from the suspect who then unwillingly assisted the operative to open the boot.
The SSS operatives upon discovering two big bags inside the vehicle boot, asked the suspect to open them.
After hesitation, he was dragged to a nearby coaster vehicle, apparently to prevent residents and reporters – armed with cameras- from having full glare of the incident.
