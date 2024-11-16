The Ondo State governorship election started on Saturday with heavy presence of the personnel of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) observed at strategic points across the state.

Armed security officials were observed at strategic points such as the entrance to Akure, the state capital, major towns, the local government secretariats, and major roads in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents covering the election report that restriction of human and vehicular movements was relatively complied to in most parts of the state.

Armed police officers were seen at the Mobil Roundabout at Fiwasaye, Akure North LGA, while security teams in patrol vehicles were stationed at strategic points in Akure.

Also, major roads linking the headquarters of Akoko North-East, Ikare-Akoko, were blocked by security agents.

Police, Nigeria Correction Service officials, NSCDC, and FRSC personnel were also seen at the various polling units.

Security personnel comprising soldiers, police, NSCDC were also observed at strategic points in Okitipupa, Okitipupa LGA.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

