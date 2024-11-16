Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring early arrival of voting materials at polling units.

After arriving at his PU 005, Ward 10, Obenla, in Ilaje LGA, Mr Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, went ahead to be accredited and subsequently cast his ballot.at 8.45 a.m.

He told journalists that from the information he gathered so far, there are indications that voting materials arrived early.

He however said he was unsure if the same thing was experienced across the state.

“It is my hope that the report I got is the same across all polling units in the state,” he said.

He also urged residents to be calm and peaceful, assuring that the election would end well.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress while his main rival in the election is Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party.(PDP).

