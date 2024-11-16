Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring early arrival of voting materials at polling units.
After arriving at his PU 005, Ward 10, Obenla, in Ilaje LGA, Mr Aiyedatiwa, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, went ahead to be accredited and subsequently cast his ballot.at 8.45 a.m.
He told journalists that from the information he gathered so far, there are indications that voting materials arrived early.
He however said he was unsure if the same thing was experienced across the state.
|
READ ALSO: OndoDecides2024: INEC replaces LP candidate
“It is my hope that the report I got is the same across all polling units in the state,” he said.
He also urged residents to be calm and peaceful, assuring that the election would end well.
Mr Aiyedatiwa is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress while his main rival in the election is Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party.(PDP).
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999