INEC has cleared 17 candidates to contest Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election, in Ondo State,

The candidates represent a broad spectrum of political ideologies and ambitions.

Below are the profiles of the candidates:

Falaiye Ajibola (Accord Party – AP)

Mr Ajibola, 64, made economic development and social welfare the cornerstones of his campaign.

He is a graduate of Ekiti State University and his running mate is Samuel Ikuyajolu.

Akinuli Omolere (Action Alliance – AA)

Mr Omolere emerged as the Action Alliance candidate after winning the party’s primary with 45 out of 73 valid votes.

Before venturing into politics, Mr Omolere built a successful career as an entrepreneur.

He is the CEO of Lery Hago, a luxury travel concierge service, and has co-founded ventures in beauty, fashion, and product packaging.

Adeyemi Oluwatoyin is his running mate.

Ajayi Adekunle (African Action Congress – AAC)

Mr Adekunle, an activist and poet, has long advocated for accountability and transparency in governance. Known for his involvement in protests against policies perceived as harmful to the populace, the AAC flagbearer is running on a platform of reform and grassroots activism.

Dada David is his running mate.

Nejo Adeyemi (African Democratic Congress – ADC)

The 40-year-old is a legal practitioner and prince from the Mahin Kingdom. His campaign emphasises good governance, educational reform, healthcare improvement, and infrastructure development.

Mr Adeyemi, who leads Myson Law Practice, secured his party’s ticket in a primary election held in April.

Ibrahim Olaide is his running mate.

Akinnodi Ayodeji (Action Democratic Party – ADP)

Akinnodi Ayodeji, also known as “Ejanla,” is a 39-year-old businessman with roots in Ondo town.

He graduated from the University of Benin where he studied Computer Engineering, Mr Ayodeji has expanded his expertise with studies in real estate development in the United Kingdom.

His platform prioritises economic revitalisation, and Moyosola Olorunmonu joins him as his running mate.

Lucky Ayedatiwa (All Progressives Congress – APC)

Lucky Ayedatiwa is the incumbent governor of Ondo State.

A politician with degrees from the University of Ibadan and the University of Liverpool, Mr Ayedatiwa ascended to the governorship seat in December 2023 following the death of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

His administration has focused on continuity and leveraging his business and administrative experience.

Olatunji Popoola (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA)

Olatunji Popoola, 66, brings decades of political experience to his candidacy under APGA.

A former chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State, Mr Popoola is focused on unifying the electorate around progressive governance.

His running mate, Taiwo Adedeji, is a 40-year-old political strategist.

Olorunfemi Ayodele (Labour Party – LP)

Olorunfemi Ayodele is a unionist and former general secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC).

The 59-year-old candidate hails from Uro Ajowa and holds a degree from Prowess University in the United States. His campaign focuses on worker rights and social equity, with Olabisi Adu as his running mate.

Olugbenga Edema (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP)

Olugbenga Edema, a lawyer and philanthropist from Ilaje, joined the NNPP after defecting from the APC.

The platform of Mr Edema, who hails from Ondo South, is rooted in equity and the rotational governance tradition of Ondo State.

Agboola Ajayi (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP)

Agboola Ajayi, 56, is a politician and lawyer.

He is a former deputy governor during late Governor Akeredolu’s first term and also a former federal legislator.

His campaign highlights economic development, security, and justice, drawing from his extensive political experience.

Akingboye Bamidele (Social Democratic Party – SDP)

Akingboye Bamidele, an entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience, is running on a platform of economic transformation.

Known for his work in maritime services and environmental sustainability, Mr Bamidele seeks to bring his private sector expertise to governance.

Otitoloju Akinmurele (Young Progressives Party – YPP)

Otitoloju Akinmurele, representing the YPP, is a reformist advocating for a shift from traditional governance.

His platform prioritises tapping into Ondo State’s natural resources, particularly bitumen, to drive economic development.

Abbas Mimiko (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP)

Abbas Mimiko, a psychiatrist and younger brother of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, is running on the ZLP platform.

His campaign seeks to leverage Ondo’s resources for economic growth while emphasising education and security.

Other candidates

Other contenders include Ogunfeyimi Kolawole (Allied Peoples Movement), Fadoju Babatunde (Action People’s Party), and Francis Alli (Peoples Redemption Party), among others.

