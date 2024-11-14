The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, distributed sensitive materials to all 18 local government areas in Ondo State ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election.

But the main opposition party in the state – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on security agencies to curtail the excesses of thugs allegedly unleashed by the ruling All Progressives Congress, warning of plots to compromise the election.

Material distribution

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Oluwatoyin Babalola, supervised the distribution of the materials at the Akure branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

She assured the residents of the state, political parties and all stakeholders of the commission’s readiness to conduct a transparent, free and fair election.

Mrs Babalola noted that the early distribution of the sensitive materials was to show that the commission was ready for the election, promising that the commission would be transparent in the conduct of the election.

She said: “You can see that the distribution exercise is going on very smoothly. The farthest local governments have started moving to their local governments. All the other local governments, they have received their materials, they are checking and they are loading the vehicles.

“I’m sure in another one and a half hours, we should be out of it. You can see the logistics we are distributing today and this is just 10 minutes after 12 p.m. the vehicles are already moving. Ilaje has left, Ese-Odo has left, Okitipupa and Irele are loading. They will soon leave.

“Then we move to the next set, Akoko North-East, North-West, Akoko South-West, South-East, Owo and Ose have collected all their materials and they will leave any moment from now.”

“Then Odigbo, Ondo-East, Ondo-West, Ifedore, Axis, they are leaving. We are on course. We are moving. The movement is not local government by local government. We are doing simultaneous movement.”

She said the commission identifies the difficult terrains of Ilaje and Ese-Odo which is covered by water and that boats have been procured to transport men and materials to the areas.

“We also have the support of the Navy. They are giving us gunboats to secure the movement,” she said.

“For the land where we have difficult terrain, we will move out to the place where vehicle can reach and we will continue the rest with suitable means of transportation.”

Mrs Babalola also urged political parties to eschew violence on the election day.

Commendation

The Chairperson of APC in the state, Ade Adetumehin, and the State Chairperson of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adesanya Olaoluwa, commended INEC for their transparency in the exercise saying all the parties was ready to cooperate with the commission.

The materials were earlier inspected on Wednesday.

PDP’s cry

The Chairperson of the PDP campaign council, Eddy Olafeso, while addressing journalists in Akure on Thursday, said activities of some members of the APC are capable of breaching the peace in the build up to the poll.

He recalled the attack by thugs allegedly loyal to the APC in the early hours of Wednesday 13 November, in Idanre Local Government.

He said seven persons were seriously wounded, especially Olowoniyi Akinlemimu who is still on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the State Specialists Hospital, Akure. He said others were still receiving treatment after extracting bullets from their bodies.

He said: “Up till this moment, no arrests have been made and the assailants were given VIP treatment at the APC Grand Finale rally in which the National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Vice President, Kashim Shettima were in attendance.

“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun assured the people of Ondo State that 22,239 officers will be on duty on election day. This number, we believe is sufficient to guarantee the safety of the electorate and election materials. We condemn in very strong terms, any attempt by anyone to his privileged position in government to undermine peaceful election in Ondo State.”

Mr Olafeso also noted that the actions of members of the APC were clearly in violation of the Peace Accord signed by all parties participating in the election.

“Any attempt to compromise a free, fair, credible and transparent election will be resisted through all lawful means,” he stated.

“We use this medium to plead with all security agencies to be very professional in discharging their duties. We urge them to remember that, a compromised election process is a direct invitation to anarchy. We are a peace loving people who abhor violence but will resist attempts to take us for granted.”

Mr Olafeso said no amount of intimidation and threats would save the APC from suffering monumental defeat on Saturday, urging PDP supporters not to be provoked, no matter the temptation.

Police react

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the state Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, has ordered immediate investigation into the incident, vowing to bring the perpetrators to book.

She said that the Command has “intensified efforts in addressing the Idanre rivalry incident, which has surfaced amidst preparations for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.”

“It is important to note that CP Oladipo had previously convened a peace meeting on November 12, 2024, bringing together leaders of the two major political parties in the area.

“The case, which has escalated into violence and attempted murder, is currently under investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that peace is restored in the area, particularly at such a critical juncture in the state’s history.

APC denies

Also, APC has also denied any wrongdoing, saying the tensions between the party and PDP in Idanre had also been created by the opposition party members loyal to the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Festus Akingbaso.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaiye, said APC abhors violence and would not be involved in the skirmish recorded in Idanre.

“We are a peace loving people and we intend to win on Saturday without resorting to violence,” he said.

“It is the PDP supporters that are always creating tensions in Idanre and we know that a lot of youths are loyal to the deputy governorship candidate, and that is why they are unleashing mayhem in the area.”

Mr Kalejaiye said the APC has maintained a violent free campaigns across the state and continues to retain that posture, during and after the election.

