The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday brought a Chinese, Zhengjia Jin, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja for alleged bribery and N301 million fraud.

Mr Jin, was arraigned on four counts of retention of stolen property, bribery and stealing.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Ahmad Usman, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences between 5 March and 9 August in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant dishonestly retained an aggregate sum of N301 million in his account number- 1861390260 domiciled in Access Bank, which belonged to Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Ltd.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant, while working at the company, accepted directly into his bank account the said money as kickbacks from vendors, thereby conferring undue advantage for himself.

The prosecutor said that the defendant’s action was contrary to the company’s employee condition of service.

The anti-graft agency also stated that the defendant dishonestly converted N301 million to his personal use.

According to EFCC, the offences contravene Sections 83, 328, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and Section 280 (2) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence lawyer, A.C. Ezenduka, informed the court of his client’s bail application.

Counsel to EFCC, however, told the court that the prosecution had not been served.

The judge, Rahman Oshodi, remanded the defendant at Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending hearing of his bail application.

The judge adjourned the case until 22 November for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

(NAN)

