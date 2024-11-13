A group of political thugs reportedly breached the peace in Idanre community, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday, 72 hours to the Ondo State governorship election slated for Saturday.

The attack which was in the early hours of Wednesday, was unleashed on some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the community, a development that has raised concerns as the campaigns had gone on for weeks without any ugly incident.

Allegation

The Director, Media and Publicity of PDP in the local government, Adeyemi Fasoranti, and another member, Bosede Salami, alleged that the attack was by thugs loyal to the ruling APC.

They said the attack came as a result of the successful campaign of PDP on Tuesday.

According to Mr Fasoranti, one armed Oyewole Aderemi (Gulder) and another suspected thug popularly called Osha had allegedly threatened to kill as many as possible before and during the election.

He further alleged that the perpetrators would not be arrested because they were working for the ruling party in the state.

Ms Salami raised the alarm that the lives of PDP members were being threatened by suspected political thugs and cultists allegedly invited by political gladiators in the town.

She said: “We wish to use this opportunity to remind the sponsors of these violent acts that elections should not be treated as a war.

“If you are confident in your party’s ability to win Idanre, there is no need to resort to thuggery or violence against the electorate.”

Victim rushed to hospital

Sources revealed that some members of PDP sustained varying degree of injuries, among who is one Olowoniyi Akinleminu.

Mr Akinleminu was said to have been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the State Specialists Hospital in the state capital, Akure.

Police react

Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the state Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, has ordered immediate investigation into the incident, vowing to bring the perpetrators to book.

She said the Command has “intensified efforts in addressing the Idanre rivalry incident, which has surfaced amidst preparations for the 2024 Ondo State governorship election.”

Ms Odunlami-Omisanya said: “In light of recent developments, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abayomi Peter Oladipo, has directed the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter.

“It is important to note that CP Oladipo had previously convened a peace meeting on November 12, 2024, bringing together leaders of the two major political parties in the area.

“During the meeting, he urged them to maintain peace and take all necessary precautions to prevent their supporters from inciting violence. Despite these efforts, however, disturbances erupted overnight, resulting in shootings and a breakdown of public order.”

She said the case, which has escalated into violence and attempted murder, is currently under investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that peace is restored in the area, “particularly at such a critical juncture in the state’s history.”

She added: “The CP has made it clear that the Command will exercise zero tolerance towards any individual or group, whether directly or indirectly involved, who engages in or permits actions that could disrupt the peace before, during, or after the election.”

The spokesperson further noted that the police encourage the people of Ondo State to utilise the Command’s control line on 07034313903 or report any suspicious activities “on our social media handles: X – @OndoPoliceNg, Facebook – ondo police command, Instagram- Ondopolicecommand.”

