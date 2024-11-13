The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday took delivery of sensitive materials for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The materials are expected to be distributed to the various local government areas on Thursday.

This is as a group has advocated for access to polling units for persons with disabilities, saying doing so would create sense of belonging to everyone.

Material inspection

INEC representatives and stakeholders were at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s office in Akure where the materials were warehoused on arrival for the inspection.

Speaking with journalists, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Oluwatoyin Babalola, said the inspection was necessary to underscore transparency by the commission.

Mrs Babalola noted that all stakeholders could see that the materials were still sealed and that the commission was prepared to deliver a fair and credible election.

She said: “We have our schedule for distribution of materials. We received the materials on Monday, we schedule Wednesday for the inspection of the materials, the distribution is going to be on Thursday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The reason we invited critical stakeholders such as security officers, political parties, observers, media, among others to this inspection is to show transparency of all the sensitive materials as they were received. You could see that they are well wrapped, nobody had tampered with them.”

The resident electoral commissioner said on Thursday the materials will be opened local government by local government for distribution.

“We will give them (materials) to the electoral officers, and we will start with the farthest LGAs so that they can get to their destinations on time. When they get to the LG, they will start distributing to Registration Areas and Polling Units.”

Mrs Babalola has consistently been accused by the Peoples Democratic Party of hobnobbing with the ruling All Progressives Congress, with calls that she should be removed as the resident electoral commissioner for the state.

She had however denied any wrongdoing and INEC had insisted she would see through the Saturday’s election despite the allegations.

Access for PWDs at polling units

A non-governmental organisation, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), urged INEC to ensure easy access to polling units by people with disabilities during Saturday’s governorship election.

IFA is a body of physically challenged persons, concerned with the struggle to enhance inclusivity of PWDs in democratic process and other areas of concerns to them.

The group said the process should be seamless and easy for PWDs.

The Director of Programmes of IFA, Molly Joshua, made the call on Wednesday in Akure during a pre-election press conference of the organisation.

Mr Joshua tasked INEC to use flat surface venues for such easy access, and making PWDs a priority by allowing them to vote on arrival at the polling units.

According to him, braille ballot guide should be made available and categorised as sensitive materials.

Mr Joshua said: “INEC should ensure polling units are accessible by choosing flat, barrier-free venues.

“The commission should mandate polling officials to fill Persons with Disabilities Form EC40H to collect vital data, aiding future planning and cost-efficiency.

“INEC should implement priority voting for Persons with Disabilities upon their arrival at polling units. Classify and deploy the Braille ballot guide as a sensitive material to ensure deployment, timely availability, and usage by Polling Officials.”

Mr Joshua urged INEC to maintain strong coordination with security agencies, prominently posting Form EC30E PWD Election Day instructions at polling units in a visible area to enable efficient usage of the form.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

