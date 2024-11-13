The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress to compromise the governorship election on Saturday.

The PDP pointedly accused the APC State Chairperson, Ade Adetimehin, of submitting a list of party members to the Independent National Electoral Commission who would serve as presiding officers and assistant presiding officers at polling units.

Allegation

The PDP Spokesperson, Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Tuesday that the training of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers by INEC is a prerequisite for recruiting such ad-hoc staff to function in these capacities.

Mr Peretei wrote: “Unfortunately, Ade Adetimehin has personally submitted a list of two persons who are APC members per Polling Unit to INEC to serve as presiding officers and assistant presiding officers, even when these persons did not attend the training.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State Chapter, wishes to alert the public that, the APC is banking on compromising the election at all costs, having failed tragically to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“The entire world is watching and this move by Adetimehin has vindicated our consistent call for the redeployment of Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, who has Adetimehin’s backing in this evil.

“Our party wishes to admonish all actors to play according to the rule. The entire world is watching, and nobody can hide behind one finger.”

APC reacts

But the APC, in a swift reaction, denied the allegation, describing the claims as baseless and a “product of the PDP’s imagination.”

The party said Mr Adetimehin would not engage in illegal activities, especially in an election the party is likely to win.

“The PDP’s latest accusation is a desperate attempt to justify their earlier futile call for the removal of Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola,” said APC Director of Publicity, Steve Otaloro.

Mr Otaloro described the allegation as “treacherous, false, and coined to disrupt the electoral process,” saying it’s not enough to make allegations but that PDP “must prove its claims by presenting the names of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers allegedly submitted by Ade Adetimehin to INEC.

He said: “The PDP’s campaign of calumny and constant attacks on the APC have made them a laughing stock among election observers in the state. Their sole focus on discrediting our party rather than presenting a viable manifesto is a disservice to the people of Ondo State. The electorate deserve better than mere attacks; they deserve a clear vision for the state’s future.

“We urge the PDP to focus on issue-based campaigning and respect the democratic process. The APC remains committed to a free, fair, and credible election.”

INEC reacts

Meanwhile, the INEC in Ondo has said it would respond appropriately once the issues have been properly analysed.

Temitope Akanmu, who is the head of the Public Relations Unit at the INEC office in the state, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, noted that the allegation is being scrutinised.

