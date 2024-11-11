Three people have been killed in an accident involving a Dangote truck on Monday, in Ayetoro, Epe area of Lagos, an official has said.

Adebayo Taofiq, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), in a statement said the truck suffered a brake failure and crashed into two vehicles.

The accident led to the death of a tricycle driver and two students from Manpower Technical School.

“The calamity involved a Dangote truck (DCG-TM-028), which experienced a critical brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo,” the statement reads in part.

“The out-of-control vehicle collided with a tricycle (Marwa AGL 442 QC) and a stationary Toyota Camry at the Ayetoro traffic light before veering into the Ayetoro Market Complex in Epe.”

Mr Taofiq said the bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Epe General Hospital mortuary, adding that traffic officers have cleared the wreckage caused by the truck, “to alleviate traffic congestion and safeguard other road users.”

More accidents

Meanwhile, other accidents were recorded in Lagos at Ijaye inward Abule-Egba, and Ketu areas of the city.

The official said the accident at Abule-Egba involved two buses but no fatalities were recorded.

“The crash involved an LT Bus (FKJ 762 AD) and a Toyota Hiace Bus (MUS 154 YE), attributed once again to brake system failure,” the statement reads in part.

“LASTMA personnel acted swiftly, extricating the driver and two passengers, who were then urgently conveyed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Meanwhile, two females and one male suffered injuries in the Ketu accident. The victims were rescued by LASTMA officers.

“This accident, involving two Volkswagen commercial buses (LSD 483 CT & AGL 267) and a 10-tyre DAF truck, left victims with varying degrees of injuries,” the statement added.

The official said the victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical intervention, while officers from Alapere police station were said to have provided essential security support during the rescue operations.

Mr Taofiq wrote: “LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, has once again reiterated the importance of vehicular maintenance. He implores all motorists to diligently ensure that their vehicles, particularly the braking systems, are in optimal condition before setting out on any journey.

“Regular maintenance checks are crucial to preventing such calamitous incidents and preserving lives.”

