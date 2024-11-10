Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that based on the performance of his administration in the last five years, opposition parties are clearly unpopular and invisible in the forthcoming local government election in the state.
The governor added that the quality of candidates the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is presenting in the election would make it the party to beat with landslide victory in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.
Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Kayode Akinmade, over the weekend, Mr Abiodun explained that his administration has changed the hitherto volatile political environment in the state and made it conducive for opposition parties to operate without hindrance or intimidation.
According to him, instead of the primordial machinery of intimidation, his administration has dwarfed the opposition parties in the state through sterling performance and creative ideas for development.
Governor Abiodun, therefore, urged members of the APC in the state to show more commitment and work in harmony to sustain the feats already attained in the past years and ensure resounding victory during the November 16 local government poll.
“With the quality of candidates our party is presenting in the forthcoming local government election in the State, APC remains a part to beat; we have assiduously and consistently made remarkable impacts in the life of our people and this is indeed our selling point.
“Without going through the primordial route of physical intimidation of opposition parties, our administration has obviously silenced them by our intimidating projects, creative ideas and prudence, which have earned us a leading status among other federating units.
“It is now incumbent on every APC member across the 20 Local Government Areas to sustain the enviable feats our party have recorded in the last five years by showing more commitment and work in unison for the victory of our party come November 16,” Mr Abiodun said.
