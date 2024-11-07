The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, says the commission has accredited 111 domestic and international organisations and will deploy 3,554 observers for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

Mr Yakubu made this known on Thursday in Akure during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the commission ahead of the 2024 governorship election, which is scheduled for 16 November.

“As you are aware, an election is a multi-stakeholder activity. INEC has a role to play and we have done so always in consultation with stakeholders,” he said.

The INEC chairman, who said that the commission’s role had to be complemented by all stakeholders, urged political parties to continue to restrain their supporters from any disruptive behaviour.

“Accreditation tags have been produced for all your agents bearing their names, photographs and location of deployment.

“We have also added a QR code to the tags that can be read even from mobile phone applications.

“We have also accredited over 100 radio, television, newspaper and online media organisations, deploying about 700 personnel, including 129 female journalists.

“The largest number for any off-cycle governorship election in Nigeria.

“We have also accredited thousands of agents representing candidates and political parties for all the polling and collation locations across the state,” he said.

Mr Yakubu, therefore, assured that the accreditation cards for all categories of stakeholders were ready, saying the state office in Akure would soon commence the distribution of accreditation tags, including election duty vehicle stickers.

Also, the Supervising National Commissioner in charge of Ondo, Oyo and Osun states, Kunle Ajayi, called on political parties and their candidates to conduct themselves with the highest level of decorum and responsibility.

According to him, political parties need to remember that their actions will profoundly impact public perception and the eventual outcome of the election.

“This election is a collective endeavour. The future of Ondo State and the credibility of our electoral process rests in our hands.

“The eyes of the nation will be on Ondo State come November 16.

“Let us make this election a positive example of what is possible when we come together with a shared commitment to democracy,” he said.

(NAN)

