The Police Command in Lagos State says it has detained a dog owner, Salisu Mustapha, after his dogs allegedly mauled a security guard to death.

Concerned residents had earlier taken to social media to call the attention of the police to the incident.

It was gathered that the dog owner did not properly lock in his dogs. They escaped and allegedly mauled the estate security guard.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the detention of the dog owner in a post he shared on his verified X handle @benHundeyin on Wednesday.

He said that the incident happened on Tuesday at Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki.

“The police has apprehended the owner of the dogs following the unfortunate mauling of a security man to death by three dogs in Pinnock Estate, Ilasan, Lekki on Nov. 5.

“The command also confiscated the dogs pending the outcome of discreet investigations that have since begun,” he said.

According to him, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola, assured members of the public of justice.

“CP Ishola assures residents of the estate and the entire people of the state that the ongoing investigations will be brought to a conclusive end and that justice will be served as appropriate,” he said.

(NAN)

