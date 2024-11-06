The Acting Rector of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Olorunwa Adegun, has called for a knowledge-driven economy to advance the country’s development.

Mr Adegun spoke at the institution’s Education and Career Conference on Wednesday, organised by the Career Service Centre (CSC) in collaboration with Glawill Integrated Global Services LTD (GIGS).

The theme is ‘International Exposure and Opportunities.’

Mr Adegun noted the importance of technology and entrepreneurship in driving national growth.

He stressed that the government should prioritise skills and innovation over mere academic certification, urging students to focus on becoming employers of labour post-graduation.

The acting rector stated the need for government support in fostering creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, rather than only promoting small-scale enterprises.

Encouraging students to fully engage with the lectures, Mr Adegun advised them to see the conference as a valuable opportunity to position themselves internationally, rather than as a casual event.

Centre coordinator speaks

Abiodun Ogunduboye, the coordinator of the CSC, added that the institution is evolving to provide more than just education, focusing on tailored skills, strategic potential, and resourcefulness for meaningful careers.

He noted the centre’s commitment, with support from TETFund and other stakeholders, to help students identify career paths and equip them for future success.

“In today’s rapidly evolving job market, education is just the foundation; your career demands specialised skills, continuous learning, adaptability, and resilience,” Mr Ogunduboye said.

He urged the students to embrace the centre’s vision.

He also encouraged further collaboration and support to positively reshape RUGIPO’s future.

The highlight of the conference was GIGS’ commitment to cover the tuition fees of the top-performing students among the participants.

(NAN)

