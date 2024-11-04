The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Monday that the commission would need to improve on two critical areas of logistics and results management, in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

He said the commission had learned some lessons from the shortcomings in the Edo State election, and that correction would be made in the coming election.

Mr Yakubu, a professor, spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while assessing the state of readiness for the election.

He said: “We are here, essentially, to observe what is happening and to acknowledge the good work that the office has done.

“Over the next few days, we will be meeting with political parties, civil society organisations, the media, and security agencies.”

He said one of the planned activities ahead of the poll is the conduct of mock accreditation of voters, “which will take place in 16 polling units across six local government areas within the three senatorial zones of the state.”

“This is primarily why we are here. Additionally, as part of the activities already outlined, we will hold a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, and the following day, the National Peace Committee will invite all stakeholders to participate in the signing of the National Peace Accord. This is the essence of our visit,” he added.

Edo experience

On the lessons learned from the Edo State governorship election and previous elections, Mr Yakubu said, ” I have learned valuable lessons, not only from the last election but also from previous ones. Essentially, there are two key challenges.

“The first is logistics — ensuring that polling units open promptly on election day. The second challenge is result management. My assurance to voters in Ondo State is that they will witness significant improvements in these areas.”

He added that one of the activities he would also observe is the mock accreditation of voters.

A peace accord is also expected to be signed among political parties and their candidates.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Agboola Ajayi, had earlier called for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Toyin Babalola, saying she would not be fair during the election because of her birthplace.

But INEC dispelled the allegations, saying Mrs Babalola is not from Ondo State and would not be partial in the polls.

