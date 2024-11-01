Following recent heavy downpour recorded in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, a bungalow on Thursday morning collapsed, killing 10 people, with many others hospitalised.

The development occurred at Jegeda Olunloyo area in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

The agency said: “A distressed call came in at around 2 a.m this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building while seven persons were rescued but operation is still going on.”

LGA Chairperson, Commissioner speak

While addressing journalists at the scene, the Executive Chairperson of Ona Ara Local Government Area, Glorious Kolapo, acknowledged that unknown individuals were found dead but countless people have been rushed to General Hospital at Ring road.

“With the help of the ministry of health, we have been able to rescue those that were injured during the incident. We are putting more effort to avoid such incident in the nearest future,” Mr Kolapo said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and checks on buildings, particularly during the rainy season.

He encouraged residents to prioritise safety and take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies.He added that residents should inspect their homes and report any concerns to the relevant authorities.

He said: “As the rainy season continues, residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Regular checks on buildings, secure storage of materials, and adherence to safety protocols can help prevent similar incidents.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and stand in solidarity with the people of Olorunsogo Ona Ara Local Government. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the injured recover quickly.”

The government has assured residents that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse and prevent future occurrences.

