The Ekiti State Government has awarded N300 million to 377 landowners whose lands were acquired for the construction of the State Agro Allied Cargo Airport in Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji said this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti while disbursing cheques to the landowners from Ijan, Igbemo, Afao and Iworoko affected by the airport project.

He also compensated others whose lands and economic trees were acquired to make way for the construction of the airport facility.

Mr Oyebanji said that the facility was intended to expand the state’s economy, open a new vista of economic opportunities and investments and bolster industrial development.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, said the event marks the third and last tranche of compensation to individuals and families affected by the land acquisition.

He advised those whose lands were acquired in the public interest and have not been compensated not to disturb contractors on site.

Mr Oyebanji assured them that all their expectations would be met to indemnify their losses.

He said the vision of the airport was to improve the state’s connectivity to national and international markets and serve as a gateway for agriculture, commerce, and tourism to fuel local businesses.

The governor assured that no effort would be wasted to unravel the gains inherent in the facility for Ekiti people when fully berthed and operational.

He said that the airport would create an atmosphere of abundance, which would be the focus of his administration.

Mr Oyebanji thanked the farmers and landowners for their sacrifices, commitments and patience, saying the payment of compensation was geared towards appreciating their patriotism to a lofty and common cause.

“The claimants we are honouring here today have demonstrated an inspiring commitment to the future of Ekiti, agreeing to adjust their lives for a greater good that will ultimately benefit every citizen of this state.

“Let this be a testament to our administration’s dedication to fulfilling its promises.

“We understand that the prompt and fair compensation of those affected is not only a legal obligation but a moral one.

“Your sacrifice and cooperation with this administration are deeply valued”, he said.

Addressing the landowners, the Special Adviser to the governor on Geographic Information System, Lands and Survey, James Olaleye, said the compensation serves as indemnity against losses suffered by the landowners.

This, he said, would help in putting a soothing balm on their pains.

“I hope those concerned will understand the genuine efforts of the present government to bring all their worries to the past.

”I hereby assure all the claimants who are being owed compensations for other project sites, that very soon, all their dues will be settled,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, Ojo Awe and Olufemi Oso commended the governor for being sympathetic to the plights of the land owners through expeditious payments of the compensation.

(NAN)

