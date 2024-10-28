The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has suspended a teacher alleged to have beaten and punished one Monday Arijo, an SS2 student of Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-emi, which reportedly led to his demise.
The incident, which happened on Friday, also led to the immediate arrest of the teacher, as the principal of the school, Tamrat Onaolapo was promptly queried for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state.
The principal was given 24 hours to explain her actions and why disciplinary actions should not be taken against her for acting against the instructions of constituted authority.
Subsequently, a letter of condolence was sent to the bereaved family, commiserating with them on the sudden death of their loving son and promising to get justice for the family.
The letter, which was signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, described the late learner as an exceptional pupil who would be missed by his colleagues, the school, and the state at large.
The Ogun government then prayed for requisite strength for the family to bear the irreplaceable loss as well as for the repose of the departed soul.
