The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) says the Blue Line train operations will resume on Sunday morning after it was disrupted by fire.

The Head of Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement.

“LAMATA acknowledge a spark, inducing fire on Saturday at a section of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) near the old NEPA Station by Eko Bridge around Apongbon area of Lagos Island.

“As a result, passenger operations of the Blue Line were disrupted.

“Following the spark, the system isolated the section for investigators and engineers from the independent power plant, powering the train, to trace the source of the fire.

“The closed-circuit camera along the section promptly alerted emergency staff who triggered the emergency response process,” he said.

ALSO READ: Lagos Blue Line upscales to 72 trips per day

The official said that no passengers on the train and workers were in danger following the fire incident

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said that engineers were working hard to replace the burnt cables.

“LAMATA is committed to ensuring safe operations of the Blue Line, the first rail system to be powered by electricity in West Africa,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

