The Ogun State Government has stated that preparations are in top gear for the 2024 National Sports Festival Games to be hosted by the state in January 2025.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing renovation of facilities at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, and the Ijeja Sports Centre, all in Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said his administration is committed to providing state-of-the-art facilities for the games.

He said: “This stadium is probably anywhere between 30-35 years old since it was constructed, and this is the first time it is witnessing such a level of reconstruction. We are doing it with a sense of commitment and dedication, the way we are committing to and implementing all other projects across the State.

“It is in line with our Ogun standard, and I have no doubt that by the time the whole reconstruction is completed, this stadium will rank as one of the best in the country and will remain one of our legacies.”

Mr Abiodun expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far and the competence of the contractors handling the projects.

“I have come here today to see for myself the level of progress being made in the reconstruction work ahead of the Gateway Games 2025, which will start on January 12, 2025.

“I want to say that I’m impressed with the level of activities that I have seen at the stadium. I have been to the site where the Olympic-size swimming pool is being constructed, as well as the tennis court and the handball court. Now I’m here at the main bowl where the pitch is being removed, the surface is being prepared in readiness for concrete work, and eventually the turf.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The track itself has been totally removed, and the drains have been opened. They are going to ensure that the pitch is canvassed so that when it rains, the water drains into the drains. The track is also getting ready, and I’m satisfied with the level of professionalism being demonstrated by the contractors.

“I believe that they are very experienced; they know what to do, as some of them have worked here in the past. So, they are very familiar with this facility. I have pointed out a few things to them, and I have seen what they are doing with the scoreboard, floor lights, and VIP seats. I will review the final drawings of the VIP seats to ensure that they conform to what we have in mind,” he added.

The governor, who also visited the Alake Sports Centre, Ijeja, regretted that the centre had been neglected for long but expressed the commitment of his administration to put it in good shape for the successful hosting of the games.

“We are excited that the Alake Sports Centre is also being totally reconstructed. The last time anything was done there was merely painting. We want to have a world-class sports festival. It will be a festival where all the athletes are in one location. There will be a Games Village where they will come from one location to where sports activities will take place.

“It is a reflection of our commitment to sports development. We have consultants who will ensure the success of the games. We believe that besides that, it will put our state on the map during that period,” Mr Abiodun noted.

He said the National Sports Festival would serve as an opportunity to bring the youth together for meaningful engagement, as sports not only trains the mind but also teaches teamwork and leadership skills.

“We are convinced that after the games (National Sports Festival), there will be other individuals who will come and take concession of this stadium to make it a sporting centre of excellence where our youth from the length and breadth of this state can come and train, discover their talents, and proceed to compete nationally and internationally,” the governor noted.

The National Sports Festival will start on January 12 and end on January 26, 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

