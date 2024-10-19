The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has dismissed recent speculation that he aspires to run for the position of Nigeria’s president during the 2027 general elections.
Mr Makinde said he is mature and capable of making his own political decisions without external influence.
He described the news of his presidential bid as unfounded and unnecessary, insisting that his political future will be a matter he addresses directly when the time is right.
While hosting journalists at Fashola Farm in Oyo, Mr Makinde noted that he has independence and ability to advocate for his own political agenda.
He said: “We didn’t host this because somebody has a presidential ambition. No comment, nothing. But all I can say to you is that I am old enough, if I want to do something, I will come out and say this is what I want to do.
“So, no speculation, nobody can push my agenda. I will push my agenda when the time comes”.
Political journey
The governor recalled his political journey, which he noted was marked by challenges and eventual success, emphasising that his election as governor of Oyo State was solely the will of the people.
He noted that, despite facing setbacks, including two unsuccessful Senate bids, the people of Oyo State chose him without the backing of any political godfather or major sponsors.
The governor said: “Oyo State people took a decision in 2019. We did not have a godfather. Nobody sponsored me, nobody gave me a dime for us to get in here but the people of Oyo State decided, we wanted to give this opportunity to an outsider.
“And before that, you will see videos saying that Oh, Seyi, what has he done before? Has he been a councillor? No. Has he been to the House of Representatives? No. What about the Senate? I tried twice but was rejected.
“So, experience in politics–No experience in governance but I’ve done well for myself in business and they said we’ll give you the opportunity and before that time, the whole of the South West was APC, all six states. But in Oyo State, we chose to be different. Because I had no experience, I wanted to convince the people.”
He said he produced a document, “Roadmap” to accelerate development of Oyo State, 2019-2023 “and I said to the people, this is it in black and white, hold me accountable and they gave us the opportunity. Thank God it is being done.”
