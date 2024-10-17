A relative of the late Herbert Wigwe, former group managing director and CEO of Access Bank, has accused the deceased’s partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede of taking an indirect guardianship of his children and assets.

Christian Wigwe, the deceased’s cousin in an affidavit dated 7 October, filed at the Lagos State High Court Probate Registry accused the co-founder of Access Bank of assuming the role that belonged to the deceased’s father — Shyngle Wigwe.

The affidavit is in support of the caveat reportedly submitted by Mr Wigwe (senior).

This comes about eight months after the deceased, along with his wife Chizoba and son Chizi, died in a helicopter crash in February near the California-Nevada border in the United States (US). Six people were killed in the crash.

In the court document seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Christian said his deceased cousin left behind four children of which three are below the age of 18.

He added that Herbert also owned “multiple real and personal assets” within and outside the country.

He also accused Mr Aig-Imoukhuede of exerting his influence through the deceased’s eldest daughter Otutochi and another cousin Uche Wigwe, as a “default representative” in the will.

“Otutochi Wigwe, having grown up knowing Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as her father’s business partner, is reluctant to ask relevant questions out of fear of antagonising him,” Christian said in the affidavit.

“In addition, being brought up in the African values, she is hesitant to challenge such traditional values by asking pertinent questions relating to the administration of the deceased’s Estate as well as the guardianship of her minor siblings.”

Disputed Will

According to the court document, a will was lodged in 2013 at the Probate Registry and executed in the United States.

He said there have been concerns about its applicability to the assets within Nigeria’s jurisdiction.

“I do not know who lodged the Will in the Probate Registry of the Lagos State High Court, given that the Will was drawn up in 2013 in the US. and the deceased was accustomed to keeping his affairs separate and segregated in different countries,” Mr Wigwe said.

“I verily believe that the Will was lodged at the Probate Registry of the Lagos State High Court after the death of the deceased to give the impression that the deceased intended its applicability to extend to his assets in Nigeria.

“The purported Will seems to apply primarily to the assets of the decensed located

in the USA. Its language and provisions suggest a focus on matters within the USA.”

Children’s guardian

Christian Wigwe also said it is only “natural” for the deceased’s father to act as the legal guardian for his three grandchildren who are still minors or be consulted to ascertain who assumes the role.

He said assuming the role of Herbert’s children’s guardian would provide stability for the children and also would serve as a significant part of the healing process for Mr Wigwe (senior) having “suffered an unimaginable loss” in one day.

Christian said he was informed by Mr Wigwe that Mr Aig-Imoukhuede has assumed “indirect guardianship and custody” of the children thereby excluding their grandfather from their affairs.

Mr Aig-Imoukhuede has also taken over the assets of his former partner, the court document stated.

The deceased’s cousin said Mr Wigwe (senior) would usually not be bothered but the way Mr Aig-Imoukhuede is handling the assets “grossly undermines” his role as the head of the family.

“Ordinarily, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe would not have an issue with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede managing Herbert’s assets. However, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s influence is now extending beyond financial matters and affecting areas where Pastor Shyngle Wigwe should have full authority,” Mr Wigwe said.

“Pastor Shyngle Wigwe feels that his natural role as guardian is being undermined.

“Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede’s decisions concerning the estate are crossing into the territory that Pastor Shyngle Wigwe should manage for his grandchildren. ‘This overlap is causing tension.

“Pastor Shygnle Wigwe is concerned that if this continues, his legal and natural role as guardian will be further eroded.”

While Christian acknowledged that Mr Aig-Imoukhuede has continued to support the deceased’s parents and children financially, he has failed to provide any formal update on how the expenses are being met or the financial status of the assets.

The declarant also pointed out that Mr Aig-Imoukhuede’s unrestricted access to the deceased estate is causing some relatives to “gravitate towards him in an effort to secure his favour” which is causing tension within the family.

He further said that the co-founder is not accountable to the dependents or beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the Access Bank Holdings, Amaechi Okobi, did not answer his calls. A text message to his known line has yet to be responded to.

Controversy

Recently, there have been controversies within the Wigwe family regarding the estate left behind by the deceased.

Several online platforms reported on Saturday that Herbert’s father, Shyngle Wigwe, is at the centre of an alleged dispute regarding the distribution of his late son’s estate.

Mr Wigwe reportedly filed a caveat at the probate registry to challenge the proposed distribution.

However, a statement signed by a member of the family, Emeka Wigwe, and made available to this newspaper on Tuesday, refuted the allegations, denying dispute over his late son’s property.

Furthermore, the statement described the reports as entirely “false and grossly misleading’’. It emphasised that the well-being and unity of his family have always been his top priorities.

Furthermore, Pastor clarified that neither he nor any member of his family has sought 20 per cent of his late son’s estate.

