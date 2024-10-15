The National Industrial Court in Ibadan on Tuesday awarded a N10 million compensation against Nestle Nigeria PLC for negligence, leading to an injury sustained by an employee of the company, Ilesanmi Temokun.

Mr Temokun had, through his counsel, Tope Temokun, instituted a negligence suit against the company and Mary Bolajoko Consultancy Services Limited over the injury sustained while working in the firm’s premises.

The claimant’s counsel had informed the court that his client sustained a life-threatening injury when an iron locker fell on him on 4 September 2021 while working at the company’s premises.

He urged the court to award the sum of N10 million as compensation/damages in favour of his client and against Nestle Nigeria PLC.

Nestle’s lawyer, Abraham Adeoye, had urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit.

However, the trial judge, John Peters, in his judgement on Tuesday, said it was the duty of employers to make the workplace safer for their employees.

Mr Peters said that if the iron locker in the cloak room of the company was adequately fixed, the accident resulting in the fall of iron locker on the body of the claimant would have been avoided.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said that the injury sustained by the claimant led to his being diagnosed with spinal shock at the hospital and advised him to restrain from carrying out strenuous work or standing for long hours.

The judge said that the claimant was a young man of about 35 years of age and had been advised to restrain from engaging in stressful work at that age.

He said that he held no cost of action against the second defendant because she was the one that recruited the claimant for the first defendant (Nestle Nigeria PLC).

“I hold that the first defendant holds the claimant a duty of care.

“The claimant has discharged the burden of proof on him.

“The claimant is awarded a sum of N10 million as compensation for the injury sustained while working in the premises of the first defendant.

“A cost of N500,000 is also awarded as litigation cost in favour of the claimant,” he said.

According to the judge, the judgement cost will attract 20 per cent per annual interest until it is fully settled.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

