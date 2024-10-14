A two-storey building collapsed in the Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Okunbor described the incident as “a self-collapsed building on Amusu Street, Baale Bus Stop, Orile Iganmu.”
He said “no casualties” have been recorded in the collapse.
|
The agency’s Response Teams in Search and Rescue Operations are already at the building collapse scene.
Records have shown that Lagos takes the lead in the incidences of building collapse.
The development speaks to structural and regulatory failure across the country.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999