The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dismissed from office the Special Assistant on Forestry for the Central Senatorial District, Adeboye Ewenla, “with immediate effect.”

His sack is coming barely a month after he was appointed as Special Assistant by the governor.

Mr Ewenla’s dismissal followed allegations of bribery and intimidation levelled against him by some timber merchants in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also ordered a probe into the activities of those saddled with the responsibility of managing forest reserves in the state.

“A replacement for Mr. Ewenla will be announced in due course,” a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said on Wednesday.

“The Governor urged all political appointees to conduct themselves in line with the provisions of the law and rules guiding their duties.”

Appointment

Mr Ewenla was among 316 special assistants appointed on the 6th of September to support the governor’s vision in running the state.

The governor had urged them to bring to bear their wealth of experience and dedicate themselves to serving the people of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party had criticised the governor for engaging in the wastage of public funds in the face of economic hardship by offering political patronage of that magnitude.

