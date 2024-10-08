The Ondo State Government says its resources cannot address the sea incursion in Ayetoro, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. It called on the federal government to intervene.

Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami stated this on Tuesday during an assessment visit by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, to areas affected by flood in Ondo town.

Mr Adelami said that the annual sea incursion had ravaged the community and eroded half of it, noting that “our resources cannot tackle the sea incursion.”

He noted that the state government had made many appeals, saying that there was a need to save the community and residents.

The deputy governor commended NEMA’s continuous collaboration with the state and asked the people of the state to always do the right thing to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Earlier, the NEMA DG said she was in the state in response to the unfortunate flood that occurred in Ondo town and surrounding communities.

Ms Umar stated that the agency was committed to exploring all possible means to support those affected by the flood.

She asked the state government to enhance the opening up of canals, drainages and the deployment of mobile water supply facilities in the worst-hit communities to prevent cholera.

The NEMA DG said that the flood was a direct manifestation of earlier warnings by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency( NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

According to her, since the forecasts were released, NEMA has been actively engaged in sensitising the public and mobilising stakeholders to take necessary steps to mitigate the impacts.

Ms Umar said the flood situation was expected to persist until the end of November, asking state and local governments to continue to allocate resources and provide support.

She also urged all levels of government and community leaders to remain vigilant and continue working together, saying only collective efforts would make better impacts.

“NEMA is committed to providing necessary assistance and will continue to collaborate with the Ondo State Emergency Agency and other stakeholders.

“Together, we will work to restore normalcy and ensure that the people of Ondo State can recover and rebuild from this devastating incident,” she stated.

(NAN)

