The lawyer to the chairman of Alimosho Local Government in Lagos, Jelili Sulaimon, has faulted his suspension by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Abdul Mahmud of Levite Solicitors & Arbitrators argued in a press statement on Monday that the House of Assembly’s action is unconstitutional.

He said the suspension of their client was against the landmark decision of the Supreme Court, which reinforced the autonomy of local governments under Nigeria’s Constitution.

“The autonomy of local government councils is a fundamental pillar of Nigeria’s federal system, and any attempt to undermine that autonomy is a violation of constitutional provisions,” Mr Mahmud said. “By allegedly suspending Jelili Sulaimon, the Speaker and the Lagos State House of Assembly have acted in clear defiance of the constitutional principles enunciated by the apex court, thereby exceeding their constitutional mandates.”

On Monday, the Lagos State House of Assembly suspended Mr Sulaimon, citing alleged misconduct, defiance, and financial mismanagement.

The motion, led by Sanni Okanlawon, chair of the Committee on Local Government Administration, accused Mr Sulaimon of disregarding legislative directives and being uncooperative with an ongoing investigation into unrest in the Iyana-Ipaja area in April.

The investigation, Mr Okanlawon said, found that Mr Sulaimon played a role in the violence, which led to the death of a resident, Michael Ajayi.

He further accused Mr Sulaimon of failing to follow budgetary guidelines and procurement processes, as flagged in a report by the State Auditor-General.

After deliberating on the issue, the House voted to suspend the local government chairman.

Following the unanimous vote, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directed the clerk of the House to communicate the suspension to relevant authorities.

The House also directed the management of the Alimosho council to cooperate fully with Mr Sulaimon’s deputy to temporarily take over the leadership of the local government.

But Mr Sulaimon’s legal team said his suspension based on misconduct allegations lacks legal merit and amounted to undue interference with the running of the local government.

Call for reversal of suspension

Apart from the constitutional concerns raised by the suspension, Mr Sulaimon’s legal team noted that the House of Assembly’s action came amid an ongoing legal case between their client and the Speaker. They said the referenced case is the Federal High Court.

Mr Mahmud said this suit specifically challenges the House’s authority to exert oversight over the local government’s operations.

“The case is currently before the court, and by taking this action now, the Lagos Assembly is undermining the judiciary,” Mr Mahmud said, citing a 1986 Supreme Court ruling that warned against governmental overreach while cases are still under judicial review.

He described the House’s move as an “attempt to foist helplessness” on the courts.

The legal team has called for the immediate reversal of the suspension, emphasizing that it not only undermines the rule of law but also threatens democratic governance.

“The suspension of an elected official without due process is a threat to democratic governance and should not be tolerated in any form or giving any recognition,” Mr Mahmud added.

Despite the adversities confronting his client, the lawyer said he remains “committed to serving the people of Alimosho, and this suspension will not deter them from performing their lawful duties.”

