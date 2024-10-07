About 500 members of opposition parties in Ekiti State including the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the state’s 2022 election, Kemi Elebute-Halle, on Monday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors were welcomed into the ruling party by the governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji.

Ms Elebute-Halle was the only female candidate in the state’s June 18 2022 governorship election won by Mr Oyebanji.

At the event, Mr Oyebanji assured the defectors and her supporters that their future and political careers are guaranteed in the party, adding that nobody would be allowed to discriminate or deprive the defectors of their fundamental rights as members under his leadership.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday, when Mrs Elebute-Halle and scores of her supporters officially dumped ADP and joined the ruling party.

Governor speaks

Receiving the defectors, Mr Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, described APC as the most democratic party in the country in terms of better welfare packages for the masses.

The governor said: “Let me assure you that Governor Oyebanji and the party leaders will provide you with every opportunity to realise your ambition in APC. Our party is for all Nigerians and this is the only party that prioritises the interest of Nigerians over and above other narrow interests.

“Try and have confidence in the leaders of APC and have good rapport with all members of this great party. No one can discriminate against you, because the party is above any individual interest, so that we can work together and achieve our goals”.

Ganduje welcomes new members

Handing over the party’s flag to the decampees, the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, described the leader of the defectors as a heavyweight politician, who will add value to APC.

Mr Ganduje, represented by the APC Acting Chairman in Ekiti State, Sola Elesin, assured that all the defectors will be given unrestricted opportunities to realise their ambitions in APC without hindrance.

He said: “We have no new members in APC. We are one and equal. You are welcome to our party on behalf of our National Working Committee, led by Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. APC is a party of progress and we shall go extra miles to bring people of substance like you into our fold”.

Ready to add value

Expressing delight over the reception, Ms Elebute- Halle said she decided to defect to APC to add value to Governor Oyebanji’s government, describing him as resounding in terms of performance and delivery.

She promised to ensure peace and unity within the APC fold and work assiduously for the success of the party in all elections, by deploying her structures and networks across the state to work for the party.

At the event, Mrs Elebute-Halle distributed food palliatives to some selected persons in solidarity with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She said: “We are joining APC to add value to the governments of President Tinubu and Governor Oyebanji. I have seen the two leaders as being committed to the welfare of the masses and the development of this nation. I shall do all within my power and reach to make sure that my positive impacts are felt .

“I advise all my supporters to relate freely with APC members in all the 177 wards. We are now one and indivisible entity”.

