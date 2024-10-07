A sex worker has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 48-year-old man in Lagos.

Joy Kelvin allegedly stabbed her ‘client’, simply identified as Okafor, to death at his residence.

The incident was reported at Ilasan police division by the deceased’s friend, the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin told PREMIUM TIMES.

What happened?

The complainant reported at the police division after he received a call from their mutual friend that the deceased was stabbed by the sex worker he brought to his residence at Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki area of Lagos.

The deceased was rushed to the General Hospital in Lagos, where he was pronounced dead.

“On receipt of the report, the scene was promptly visited by detectives of the division. Photographs were taken,” the spokesperson said.

READ ALSO: NSCIA lauds FG for establishing disaster relief fund

“The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy, and the suspect arrested.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said efforts are on to locate the family members of the deceased.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

