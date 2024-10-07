A sex worker has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 48-year-old man in Lagos.
Joy Kelvin allegedly stabbed her ‘client’, simply identified as Okafor, to death at his residence.
The incident was reported at Ilasan police division by the deceased’s friend, the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin told PREMIUM TIMES.
What happened?
The complainant reported at the police division after he received a call from their mutual friend that the deceased was stabbed by the sex worker he brought to his residence at Jakande Housing Estate, Lekki area of Lagos.
The deceased was rushed to the General Hospital in Lagos, where he was pronounced dead.
“On receipt of the report, the scene was promptly visited by detectives of the division. Photographs were taken,” the spokesperson said.
“The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy, and the suspect arrested.”
He said efforts are on to locate the family members of the deceased.
“Investigation is ongoing,” he added.
