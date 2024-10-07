The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has alleged that some individuals plotted to damage the reputation of the National Assembly leadership because of their personal interests.

Mr Bamidele, the senator for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, disclosed this at the 2024 South-west Assembly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that despite the plot, lawmakers from the South-west region stood firmly with the National Assembly’s leadership.

“We have stood firmly with the leadership of the National Assembly, especially when plots were being hatched to bring the leadership to disrepute,” Mr Bamidele said.

The senate leader did not mention the names of those who hatched the plot.

The National Assembly was inaugurated on 13 June 2023.

Budget padding

Mr Bamidele listed the alleged padding of the 2024 budget as one of the issues used in the attempt to discredit the federal legislature’s leadership.

In March, Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi accused the Senate of smuggling over N53 billion worth of projects into the 2024 budget without specific locations.

At the time, the senate leader urged the Senate leader to sanction Mr Ningi for making the allegation.

“We must never accept any apology from Senator Ningi. It is ridiculous to do so. He lied deliberately. Mr Senate President, you’re occupying that seat 40 years after a South-south person occupied it.

“The last time a Southerner was there was during Obasanjo, and they were being changed every time. It was only stable when it returned to the North. David Mark spent eight years, Saraki completed his four years, and Lawan spent his four years. Don’t be deceived; the losers of the June 2023 Senate presidential election are still angry.

“Some have accepted, but a few haven’t. They have plotted to remove you before June 2024. That is why you must not allow this deliberate mischief by Ningi to go away. He did it on purpose. He knew he was lying, he set the public against you, and he will do it again. We must apply our sanction,” Mr Bamidele said.

Mr Ningi was suspended for the accusation for three months but was recalled two months later.

PREMIUM TIMES reviewed Mr Ningi’s claims and found them to be true. This newspaper reviewed the proposed 2024 budget, the approved budget, and Mr Ningi’s document, which he used as a reference. It discovered several projects worth billions of naira without specific locations and a proper description.

During this period, many Nigerians criticised members of the National Assembly and called for a budget review.

While addressing participants at the event on Saturday, Mr Bamidele stated that lawmakers from the South-west states were united and spoke with one voice against the budget padding allegation.

He said the lawmakers supported the National Assembly leadership, especially the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy, Barau Jibrin.

“We remained united behind the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy, Barau Jibrin, even when there were unfounded allegations of budget padding.

“The South West Caucus remains a stabilising force in the Senate. Our zone has also received fair recognition in the leadership of the Senate. I am honoured to serve as the Senate Leader, while in the House of Representatives, we occupy the Chief Whip’s seat and other high-ranking positions.

“This extends to key committee leadership roles, which further amplifies our influence in national decision-making,” Mr Bamidele added.

The senate leader also said that the South-west Caucus of the National Assembly is committed to the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in the areas of security and economy.

Confirmation of nominees

Another issue raised by Mr Bamidele was the National Assembly’s hurried screening and confirmation of nominees for various political positions.

In his defence, the senate leader said screening and confirmation of nominees were done expeditiously to demonstrate the lawmakers’ support for the president.

“We gave expeditious attention to the screening of the president’s nominees for various political positions, demonstrating our collective desire for the quick implementation of his transformative policies. We will continue to support his reforms as he steers the country towards prosperity and stability.

“We will work tirelessly to support him and our party at all levels, ensuring that we leave a legacy of growth, peace, and progress in Nigeria.

“Let us remain steadfast and united as we build on the foundation laid by our predecessors and chart a path of continued success for our people and future generations,” he said.

South West Development Commission

Mr Bamidele commended his colleagues in the Senate for supporting the establishment of the South-west Development Commission.

He said the establishment was necessary to promote equity across the six geo-political zones.

“We are now awaiting concurrence from the House of Representatives before transmitting it to the president for assent.

“We recognise that our success is not limited to members of the APC alone. Our colleagues from other political parties have been just as committed to the success of our region.

“This bill, and many others, remind us that when it comes to the development of our people, there is no room for division. We must continue to work together to achieve more,” Mr Bamidele said.

