Protesters in Osun State have listed reasons for filing out on Tuesday to stage a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the state capital, saying the administration of President Bola Tinubu has further impoverished Nigerians.

The protesters had on Tuesday morning defied the armed security operatives by storming the major streets in Osogbo, insisting that the only panacea to the current challenges facing Nigerians lies in the reversal of harsh economic policies of the government.

They listed the policies to include the removal of petrol subsidy, increase in electricity tariff, high inflation rates, amongst others.

Lamenting the high cost of living and growing poverty ravaging the masses, the protesters, who marched through major neighbourhoods had earlier converged on the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo around 9:45 a.m.

They demanded that Mr Tinubu should urgently reverse subsidy removal on petrol with a view reducing high cost of living and address soaring prices of foodstuff, including other essential commodities.

Chanting different solidarity songs against the government’s economic policies, the protesters later proceeded to Oke-Fia, Dada Estate, Dele Yes Sir area, and passed through the Oba Adesoji Aderemi way to connect Ogo-Oluwa area before heading towards Olaiya flyover junction.

Coordinator speaks

One of the leaders of the organising groups and Coordinator of the Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizens (CCNC), Adetunji Ajala, on Tuesday, identified growing hardship, excruciating poverty and frustration faced by the majority of the citizenry as factors fueling the anger of the people against President Tinubu’s government and its economic policies.

Appraising the conduct of protest in Osogbo, Mr Ajala said “the essence of this protest is just to tell the government that we are not happy with its policies.”

He said contrary to expectation and hope that Tinubu’s policies would address the myriad of socioeconomic challenges confronting the people, many Nigerians have been further dragged into the poverty net.

He said: “We were able to achieve our objective in a peaceful manner because there was no looting, no burning of tyres and there was no attack on anyone.

“And we were able to exercise our right as citizens of this country, and the people that participated in the protest were of good conduct and the security agencies were professional and civil. The Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens as the major recognised body for this protest is ending ours today, because it’s one-day event.”

Meanwhile, our correspondent, who monitored the peaceful protest sighted a combined team of security agencies escorting the protesters along the routes in order to maintain law and order.

Similarly, patrol vehicles of policemen were also stationed in strategic locations with a view to preventing hoodlums from hijacking the protest.

