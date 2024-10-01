Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, has joined the ongoing protest in Lagos State.
Many protesters gathered on Tuesday at the Ikeja Underbridge in Lagos as Nigeria marks the 2024 Independence Day.
The protest is tagged ‘National Survival Day.’
The protesters are calling for the reversal of many of the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu which they say pushed many Nigerians into “multi-dimensional poverty and monumental misery.”
Their demands include the reversals of fuel subsidy removal, electricity tariff hikes and others.
They are also asking the federal government to “reverse anti-people policies, neoliberal policies of privatisation, deregulation and devaluation of Naira.”
