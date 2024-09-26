Luck ran out on suspected kidnappers in Ondo State on Wednesday, after the state’s security network (Amotekun) invaded their camp in the forest and rescued their victims.

Two of the suspected kidnappers were also arrested in the process, which is the second arrest of suspects in connection with kidnapping by the agency in one week.

The agency said the suspects had abducted four travellers along the Owo/Ose highway earlier in the week, prompting the action from the agency.

The Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, while speaking on the arrest, said the rescue operation was done in collaboration with some local hunters in the affected area.

Mr Adeleye stated that the suspects had been terrorising farmers and commuters plying the Elegbeka/Ifon road and had collected a ransom of N1.2 million from some victims in August.

Arrest

The commander revealed that the suspects engaged the operatives of Amotekun in a gun battle before they were captured alive.

He said: “A day before the rescue, there was a reported kidnapping along a well-known route. Our team swiftly mobilised and, in collaboration with local hunters, we combed the forest where the victims were believed to be held. By the end of the day, we successfully rescued four people.

“What made this operation particularly significant was the identification of two of the arrested suspects.

“These are no longer suspected kidnappers—they are confirmed kidnappers.”

He said the victims identified the suspects as the same individuals responsible for previous abductions in the area.

“These criminals had been arrested before but somehow managed to return to the same locality. Now, we have them again,” he added.

Suspects

The suspects also gave insights into the mode of their operation used, saying they blocked a portion of the road with a vehicle, forcing commuters to slow down and making them vulnerable to an ambush.

“Another suspect was identified as the individual who extorted N1.2 million in ransom from a family in August. The same individual had demanded N20 million this time but was apprehended at the scene before the ransom could be paid,” Mr Adeleye said.

“This arrest sends a strong message: there is no hiding place for kidnappers in Ondo State anymore. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice and that our communities remain safe.”

Cases of kidnapping in Ondo

The increased activities of kidnappers in the northern senatorial district of the state had forced the state government to create a new arm of Amotekun Rangers designed to tackle kidnapping within the forest areas.

The successes recorded so far have been attributed to the agency’s collaboration with local hunters and vigilantes within the communities.

Despite a series of arrests and parade of suspects, the incidents of kidnapping have remained on the rise.

According to Amotekun, the rescued victims are receiving medical attention and psychological support as they recover from their ordeal, while the arrested suspects are currently in custody and “will face legal proceedings in the coming days.”

