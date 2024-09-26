A State High Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday, sentenced five men charged with the Offa bank robbery incident to death by hanging.

The court convicted Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham.

Delivering judgment, Justice Haleema Saliman held that the five defendants were found guilty of conspiracy, armed robbery, culpable homicide and illegal possession of fire arms.

Justice Saliman said that the defendants caused the death of people, including police officers and civilians during the April 2018 armed robbery in Offa, which is punishable by death.

Earlier, the lead prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacob (SAN) said that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Jacob said that the six years spent on the case was worth it, as evidence clearly showed that the convicts were involved in the robbery and killings.

He said that the trials had been concluded and the prosecutors had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt for the suspects to be convicted.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The lead defence counsel, Nathaniel Emeribe, represented by Abdullahi Jimba, said that the judgment was not surprising, considering the evidence presented in court, it had been envisaged that it would end that way.

He, however, said that they would appeal the judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prime suspect, a police operative, Michael Adikwu died in police custody during the trial while the remaining five pleaded for mercy but were convicted.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

