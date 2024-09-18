The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), says it attends to an average of 300 new cases of sexual and domestic violence monthly.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, gave the figure during a symposium tagged: ”Are We Doing Enough? A Consideration of Lagos States Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the Last Decade”.

The event was held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ms Vivour-Adeniyi said that the figure was a testament to increased faith in the government’s system.

She noted that the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team was established in September 2014, and it metamorphosed into a full-fledged statutory agency in 2021.

According to her, in the past 10 years, there has been the gradual breaking of the culture of silence on sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos State by virtue of the increase in formal and informal reporting of cases.

“As of last year, we provided services to over 6,333 survivors. We now attend to an average of 300 new cases monthly.

“People are more confident in the system. People are becoming more aware of support services that exist which they can take advantage of.

“We also have people serving as mandated reporters, good samaritans, whistleblowers, people seeing something and saying something and ensuring that something is done.

“Lagos State Government has declared zero tolerance for all forms of sexual and gender-based violence,” she said.

The executive secretary said that sexual domestic violence violated the fundamental rights of individuals and had far-reaching consequences on their physical, emotional and psychological well-being.

She said that the acts of violence often occurred behind closed doors, making it difficult for victims to seek help or justice.

“Lagos State, as a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, faces unique challenges in addressing domestic and sexual violence. Our growing population and rapid urbanisation have created pressures that can exacerbate existing vulnerabilities.

“This symposium provides a valuable platform for us to discuss the root causes of domestic and sexual violence, explore effective prevention strategies, and enhance our response mechanisms.

“By sharing knowledge, experiences and best practices, we can strengthen our collective efforts to combat these crimes.

“The fight against sexual and gender-based violence is truly a collective responsibility, and I am confident that by working together, we can create a safer Lagos for all,” she said.

The keynote speaker, Ayodele Atsenuwa, deputy vice-chancellor (Department Services), University of Lagos, said that, in the last 10 years, the agency had evolved and delivered on its mandate to protect the vulnerable, particularly women and children being abused.

Atsenuwa said that the state government’s interventions had raised the bar of understanding of the problems and proffered solutions.

She, however, called for the sustainability of the system by expanding its capacity.

Panelists at the symposium commended the strides of the government in the last 10 years to reduce cases of domestic and sexual violence.

They called for an increase in funding and logistics for relevant agencies to carry out proper investigations on cases of sexual and domestic violence.

The panellists also sought localisation of DSVA activities in local communities, as well as more public awareness of the issue.

They called for a community accountability model.

