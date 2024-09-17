A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of three students for allegedly causing the death of a student.

The trio, Shodimu Halima, 18; Agbedun Zainab, 23, and Olaleye Oladunni, 23, of Iseyin College of Health Science and Technology, are facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, M. Mudashiru, who did not take their pleas for lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan.

Mr Mudashiru said the remand was pending the issuance of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till December 30 for mention.

The prosecuting counsel, Femi Oluwadare, had earlier told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired with others at large to commit the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants allegedly caused the death of one Eniola Ismail, 16, by beating her with fists on July 29 at about 4.00 p.m. at Iseyin, Oyo State.

“The defendants allegedly fought with the deceased on July 29 in school, after which the deceased went home.

“Getting home, the deceased complained of body pains, only to die later,” he said.

Mr Oluwadare said the offences were contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

