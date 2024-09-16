The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says one person died and eight were rescued in an accident that occurred on Third Mainland Bridge on Monday.

The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

“A tragic and fatal head-on collision involving two Mazda commercial buses (LND 624 YE / EKY 804 YH) occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge, near Ilaje, en route to Iyana-Oworonsoki, resulting in one fatality and leaving eight others grievously injured.

“The harrowing incident, which unfolded as both buses recklessly engaged in a high-speed chase from Adeniji Adele, serves as a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences of irresponsible driving practices.

“Swift intervention by LASTMA officials facilitated the rescue of eight passengers, all of whom suffered severe fractures.

“The injured were immediately transported to Gbagada General Hospital for urgent medical care, courtesy of the Lagos State Ambulance Services,” he said.

Mr Adebayo said that police personnel from Bariga and Alonge police stations provided security support during the rescue operation and ensured order.

“LASTMA reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring road safety, and implores all motorists to strictly observe speed regulations and exercise caution while driving.

“The agency extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wishes the injured swift and full recovery,” he said.

Mr Adebayo added that another accident occurred earlier today and involved a Honda CRV (AKD 743 HV), which overturned on the Third Mainland Bridge near the University of Lagos waterfront.

He said that the vehicle was heading toward Iyana-Oworonsoki.

He attributed the accident to excessive speeding but said that there was no casualty.

“LASTMA personnel acted swiftly to clear the wreckage, preventing further obstruction to the free flow of traffic on the bridge,” he said.

(NAN)

