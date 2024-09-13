Two persons have been declared missing after a boat capsized in Gbodo jego River in ijofin, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday.

Two wood merchants were rescued in the incident which occurred at about 7 p.m.

The missing passengers, Ahohe Seido and Dogbon, and the survivors, Awhanse Jimoh and Ahohe Jimoh, were transporting firewood to Benin Republic for sale when their boat capsized.

The spokesperson of the police in Ogun, Omolola Odutola, said the incident was reported by the survivors.

She said despite intensive search efforts by divers, the missing passengers were yet to be found.

“A report of a tragic incident was received at the Ipokia Division on September 12, 2024, at about 7:00 a.m. Two individuals, identified as Awhanse Jimoh M and Ahohe Jimoh M from Ilepa Village in Ipokia, reported to the Divisional Police Officer.

“The duo are wood merchants by profession. According to their account, two other individuals, Ahohe Seido and a person known only by the alias Dogbon, were transporting firewood along the Gbodo Jego River in Ijofin, Ipokia, Ogun State, on their way to Benin Republic for sale.

“During their journey across the river, an unexpectedly strong current caused their boat to overturn, leading to everyone onboard falling into the water. Despite rescue efforts, only two individuals were saved and brought to the riverbank.”

Mrs Odutola said investigation on the incident is ongoing.

